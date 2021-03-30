Mwakinyo, Class to exchange blows against Zimbabweans

By Imani Makongoro More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The African Boxing Union (ABU) super-welterweight title bout between Tanzanian boxer Hassan Mwakinyo and Zimbabwean Brendon Denes will now take place on May 28, at the Next Door Arena in Dar es Salaam.

The bout was earlier scheduled for March 26 at the same venue, but, due to the 21 days mourning period for the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli, the organisers postponed it to the new date.

Jackson Group Sports Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kelvin Twissa said all boxers have been informed about the changes due to the current situation in the country. “As we continue to come to terms with the current reality, it is with great consideration that we have decided to move the date of the ‘Rumble-in-Dar Second Edition’ from March 26 to May 28. This is a difficult time for nation and the people of Tanzania, it is only right that we take time to mourn the passing of our late president,” said Twissa. Twissa said their commitment to the ‘Rumble-in-Dar Second Edition’ remains unchanged along with their partners, Global Boxing Stars and Epic Sports and Entertainment.

He said they are looking forward to bringing professional, world class boxing in the country as they have done for the past two events held late last year and January this year.

“We thank all out partners being KCB Bank, Tanzania Tourist Board, Onomo Hotel, M-Bet and local broadcast partners, Plus Networks Limited and DStv Multi-Choice Tanzania for their commitment is seeing Rumble-in-Dar Second Edition is a true game changer for boxing fans, as well as international and local boxers whom will be fighting that night,” he said. He explained that the event aims to bring together different industries and ensure combined efforts in promoting boxing in Tanzania. As per new date, the arrival of the foreign boxers and officials has been revised accordingly and all professional boxing stakeholders would be informed.

The bout has been organised to enable Mwakinyo to be listed in the World Boxing Council (WBC) records. All boxers are now continuing with training ahead of the bout, for which general seats are on sale for Sh50,000, and VIP seats cost Sh200,000 each. The tickets are available through nilipe and ontapp. According to Twissa, they expect to have a tough fight - taking into account the status of each of the boxers. On the day of the fight, there will be ‘undercards,’ whereby boxer Jongo Jongo will fight for the ABU cruiser-weight belt against Olanrewaju Durodora from Nigeria, while Ibrahim Class will take on Evans Takunda Husayihwevhu from Zimbabwe.