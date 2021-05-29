Namungo confront Simba in VPL match

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Soccer giants Simba today face the acid test of Namungo FC in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi Region.

The match is expected to be tough as each team target victory in order to improve their chances in the league standings.

Simba, who are the defending champions and who are at the top of the league table with 61 points, target victory in order to widen the gap on their rivals, Yanga.

Yanga have also collected 61 points from 29 matches while Simba have played 25 games.

Simba head coach Didier Gomes said all his players are in top form to face their rivals in the encounter.

Gomes said they are aware that the match will be tough, but added that they have taken precautions.

“Our task has been to record good results. We know we are going to play one of the toughest teams in the league.

“We have got to do our best and collect all the necessary three points,” said Gomes.

He explained that most of his players are in good shape to show their commitment in the encounter.

Fir his part, Namungo FC head coach Hemed Morocco said they aware that the game will be tough, but added that his players are in top morale to face Simba.

He said they respect Simba in the encounter, but added that they will have to make sure they emerge victorious in order to improve their status in the league standings.

Namungo FC are placed 10th after collecting 37 points from 27 matches they have played.

“It is a very important match for us to win as we target the three points in order to avoid the relegation zone.

“Good enough we are going to play on our home ground, where we are sure of getting good support from our fans.

“We are not going to allow Simba to win over us,” said head coach Morocco.