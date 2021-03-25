TGU to name proposed Dodoma golf course after Magufuli

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) will name the modern golf course which will be built in Dodoma Region after the immediate-past president, the late John Magufuli. TGU is now in the final stages of preparations to build a state-of-the art golf course in the Chinangali area of Dodoma.

The 18-hole course will have all the modern golfing facilities, TGU chairman Chris Martin says - adding that plans to build the course were conceived a few years ago. The idea now is to name the course after the late Magufuli, whose efforts in sports development are laudable.

“We join the family of the late Magufuli and all Tanzanians in general to mourn his death. We have lost a real sports lover,” he said. TGU truly appreciates the support from the fifth-phase government of President Magufuli, and very soon we will secure land on which to build a modern golf course in the national capital. A course which we will name after the late Magufuli,” said Martin.

Sports stakeholders are in a very saddening period following the death of President Magufuli, who will be laid to rest in his Chato home in Geita Region on Friday.

“We have been supported by the government, which stimulated development of sports in the country,” he said.

“TGU is seriously considering staging a special tournament to commemorate Dr Magufuli,” he said, adding that the proposed tournament will be staged annually - and feature all golfing categories.

Advertisement

The Boxing Federation of Tanzania (BFT) and the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) have already announced plans to stage tourneys in memory of the late Magufuli. BFT plans to stage a ‘Magufuli Open Boxing Championship,’ Martin revealed. He also congratulated the new President Samia Suluhu Hassan for being sworn-in to become the Union President - and believes she will take Tanzania’s development to higher levels.

“Basically, what Magufuli did for Tanzanians were the results of fruitful consultations between the two top leaders as President and Vice President.

“We still believe that our new president, Mama Samia, will take the country to higher levels of development,” said a clearly confident Chris Martin.