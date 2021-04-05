Top golf events postponed

Dar Open was slated to take place in January - and then in March. It will now be held in May. The Lugalo Open, which was slated for March 6 and 7, has been postponed to next month

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) has said all major golf events scheduled for March and April have been postponed to next month for various reasons.

Golfers were scheduled to feature in the Dar Open tournament and the Lugalo Open. Both have been postponed to next month.

Dar Open was scheduled to take place on January - and later shifted to March. It will now take place in May. Lugalo Open - which was scheduled to take place on March 6 and 7 - has also been postponed to next May.

TGU competition secretary Enock Magile told The Citizen that the two events have been rescheduled due to technical reasons - and the organisers have informed the participants about the changes.

“No one likes the events to be postponed, as they were on our annual calendar. But we cannot disclose the details,” said Magile.

The original plan was to stage the events in this month. But, the organisers have planned to stage the events next month.

As per the current TGU calendar, after May’s events, golfers will have to prepare for the Zone Four’s East Africa Challenge to be held in Kampala, Uganda; the Tanzania Junior Open scheduled to take place at the TPC court in Moshi in Kilimanjaro Region, and the Morogoro Open slated to take place in Morogoro Region from June 18 to 19. TGU’s annual sports events calendar also shows that the Tanzania Amateur Stroke Play event will be held in July at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, followed by the Mufindi Open in August; the Safari Open at the Kili Golf club on August 14 and 15 - and the TPC Open on September 4 and 5 this year.

Other events as per the TGU calendar are: the CDF Trophy (September 18 and 19) at the Lugalo Golf course; the Arusha Open (October 2 and 3) at the Arusha Gymkhana Club, and the Nyerere Masters on October 16 and 17 at the Lugalo golf course.

The calendar further shows that the last three annual events are the Northern Zone Championships, scheduled for October 30 to 31 at the Arusha Gymkhana Club. It will be followed by the Moshi Open (on November 13 and 14) - and, finally, the Tanzania Open on November 26 and 28 at the Lugalo Course.

Magile also said the All-African Juniors Golf Challenge Championship slated to take place in Cairo, Egypt, in June has been postponed indefinitely.

Magile said Tanzania expected to field four golfers in the event, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said they are waiting fort he organisers to name the new date, depending on the Covid-19 situation in Egypt.

“We have received information that the event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is still ravaging countries,” said Magile.