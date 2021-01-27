Another episode of retaining league leadership for United?

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

It is crystal clear that there’s no mojo or rather a guardian angel that can make Manchester United stay put at the top of the EPL table this season except continuing its winning streak.

Pressure piles up for these table-toppers with its bitter-rival, rejuvenated Manchester City push for results too with a game in hand. However, in-form Solskjaer’s lads’ quality and shape sums up it all as they are halfway to the silverware.

On Wednesday 27th, Red Devils will host the relegation fighter, Sheffield United at Old Trafford around 23:00 (EAT).

Will United still keep their spot or plummet and surrender the league leadership? You can only experience this thrilling moments by subscribing to only 19,900 Bomba package via DStv Channel SS Football 225.

Dial now *150*53# to subscribe to your package and watch this game live.

#SokaLisilopimika

Advertisement

#PandaTukupandishe