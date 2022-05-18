Azam face Simba in crucial league duel

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Big guns, Azam FC and Simba SC, face off today in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League at the Azam Complex in the city, starting at 7pm.

Being different from other matches, today football fans are expected to experience something special from the country’s two major clubs that meet for the third time this year.

The encounter will also see coaches, Pablo Franco of Simba and Abdihamid Moalin of Azam FC meet for the third time since their appointments.

The teams met on January 1, this year, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium during the Mainland Tanzania Premier league match in which Simba won 2-1.

Apart from that, Simba and Azam FC met in the Mapinduzi Cup final game on January 13, this year and Simba won 1-0, thanks to the goal scored by Meddie Kagere through a penalty.

The match is today expected to be a thriller as Azam FC will be seeking to revenge against Simba and dominate the third position in the league standings.

The ice cream-makers have so far collected 32 points from 23 matches and are placed fourth in the league standings. The team’s victory in today’s match will mean to leapfrog Geita Golf FC in the third spot.

Geita Gold FC yesterday won 1-0 over Mbeya Kwanza at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea as the lone goal was scored by George Mpole, who is now the leading scorer in the league with 13 goals.

Earlier, Mpole tied with Yanga’s Fiston Mayele, who is now placed second after scoring 12 goals.

While Simba are placed second in the league standings with 49 points from 23 matches, Yanga are at the top with 60 points collected from 24 matches.

Simba will likely target victory in order to reduce the point gap against their traditional rivals, Yanga. Records indicate that the two clubs have played 27 matches since 2012, 13 of which were won by Simba, while Azam won seven. The other seven games ended in draws.

Simba head coach Pablo Franco said they target victory in order to retain the title.

“We need to do our best in the encounter, Azam FC are a strong team who also seek to revenge in the league match.

“My players are well-focused on the match and determined to retain the title,” said Pablo.

Simba will depend on their attacking midfielder Pape Ousmane Sakho who has so far shone in the league. Azam FC will be expected to be under their strikers, Prince Dube and Rogers Kola, in the encounter.