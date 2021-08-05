Chemutai becomes first Ugandan woman to win gold in Olympic sport

By AFP More by this Author

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai outstripped the field to win the women's Olympic 3000m steeplechase gold on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Ugandan timed 9min 01.45sec at the Olympic Stadium, outsprinting American Courtney Frerichs with 250 metres to go to win comfortably.

Frerichs claimed silver in 9:04.79 with Kenyan Hyvin Kiyeng taking bronze (9:05.39).

"After my fifth place at the world championships in Doha, I knew a medal would be possible if I run a good race," said Chemutai.

Chemutai's victory came just minutes after her Ugandan counterpart Winnie Nanyondo qualified for 1500m women's finals in the Olympics when she finished in the fourth position.



