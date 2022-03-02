FK Blue Marlins swimmers commended for thrilling show

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. FK Blue Marlins swimmers have been commended for putting up thrilling performances during the just ended Taliss-IST invitational swimming championships.

The club fielded 14 young and promising swimmers in the event that featured other nine clubs from various regions in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar .

The swimmers were Ancelotti Agapiti, Leyna Borega, Lorita Borega, Christine David, Michael Joseph, Matthew Kangetta, Baraka Kazimoto and Charles Lukumay. Others were Tobias Macek, Troy Makoi, Loic Makwekwe, Konhelli Mhella, Mischa Ngoshani and Mina Siebert, according to FK Blue Marlins team manager Opalina Nanyaro.

Nanyaro said the club won 21 medals in a thrilling event that featured not less than 165 swimmers. She said the swimmers claimed two gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals.

The swimmers who clinched medals in the event include Leyna Borega, who won two silver and two bronze medals, Lorita Borega (1 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals), Michael Joseph (2 silver and 3 bronze medals) and Konhelli Mhella who won one bronze medal.

Also, on the list is Mischa Ngoshani who bagged one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Advertisement

“We witnessed swimmers improving their times in various events. Congratulations to all the swimmers without forgetting the cheering crowd led by parents.

“We expect to attain the highest standard in the coming events due to the improvement shown by the swimmers,” said Nanyaro.

She noted that they had been inspired by the swimmers performances and were now preparing them for the Isamilo swimming event to be held next week in Mwanza Region.

She said the team coach, Msabira Charles, was now busy training the swimmers ahead of the event.