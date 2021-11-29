GSA, Warriors FC to conduct talent search

By Imani Makongoro More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Green Sports Africa and African Warriors will conduct a vaccination campaign and football clinic aimed at creating awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as scouting for young, talented footballers.

Speaking during the Covid-19 vaccination campaign involving lower division teams in Temeke and Kinondoni districts, Green Sports Africa director George Ouma said that, in the short period of time they have stayed in Tanzania, they have seen potential footballers who can excel not only locally, but internationally as well.

Ouma said challenges caused by Covid-19 were partly the cause for the drop in the status of football, as most sports and other popular gatherings were suspended.

He said that, because of the Covid-19 challenges, their institution teamed up with the Mastercard Foundation to conduct a study of the challenges, and the importance of vaccination across the world.

“Our task was to give education on Covid-19 vaccination. We have been imparting education on the matter and I call on all players and officials from football clubs in Kinondoni and Temeke to follow the vaccination directives and avoid furthe spread of the disease,” said Ouma.

According to him, players and officials face challenges of the pandemic - what with some finding their wages cut, or their contracts abruptly terminated.

Ouma said it is a fact that football and other sports have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic over the years. For his part, the Kijitonyama United supervisor, Mr Waziri Mgumu, said “a negative perception of the jab was the main reason why some people drag their feet about getting vaccinated.” He, therefore, stressed that more efforts need to be made to sensitize people on the importance of vaccinating against the Covid-19 cononavirus.

“Basically, a negative perception over taking the jab cannot be tolerated in this current situation when the world is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.