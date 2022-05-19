How Sh474 billion road has cut cereal prices

By George Helahela More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Residents in the western zone regions will now be able to access cereals at affordable prices, thanks to the completion of a 343-kilometre tarmac road project linking the area to a key producer, Katavi.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan graced the inauguration of the Sh473.879 billion road in Sikonge - Tabora yesterday, describing the road as a respite for opening up economic activities in Tanzania.

Speaking during the event, chairperson of the infrastructure parliamentary committee Selemani Kakoso revealed that the prices of cereal products will go down after the completion of the road.

“Before the construction of this road, a sack of maize was sold around Sh50,000 to Sh60,000 depending on location, but after the completion of the road, the prices will range from Sh15,000 to Sh18,000 per a 100 kilogram sack. This is a milestone,” he said.

Stressing, the minister for Works and Transport, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said the completion of the road will encourage citizens to pursue both national and international trade

“This road will boost business between Katavi, Tabora, Kigoma and the neighbouring countries through transporting agricultural produces,” he said.

President Hassan, who inaugurated the road during a live-broadcast ceremony, insisted on the good use of the infrastructure for scaling up the wellbeing and economy of the residents.

“Instead of stealing road lights, use these technologies for the benefit of all citizens. At night, these lights will help you to conduct businesses and socialise for the sake of increasing your income,” she told the gathering.

President Hassan also revealed the strategy to maximise the adequacy of fertilizers which were reported to be scarce during the last agricultural season.

“Inadequacy of fertilisers is a problem that arose last year due to restrictions we imposed to control low-quality fertilisers imported in the country,” she said.

“But in this financial year (2022/23), we have allocated funding for the fertiliser subsidies to enable manufacturers and other stakeholders in the country to produce more and ensure sustainable supply of the fertilisers,” she added. She also advised farmers and traders involved in honey production in Tabora and the rest of the country to focus on the international market. “Honey which you are producing should meet the international market standards. In that case, quality and value addition are the key to attract international customers,” she said.