Kilimanjaro Lager Marathon launched in Moshi

Moshi. The 19th edition of the prestigious Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon has been launched regionally in Moshi with the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Anna Mghwira pledging more support to the organizers and sponsors to make the event bigger and more beneficial to the region and Tanzania in general.

The RC, who was represented by the Moshi District Commissioner, Alhaj Rajabu Kundya at an event held at the Kibo Palace Homes said the marathon has had a positive effect on tourism and business in Kilimanjaro and the entire country adding that she is ready to cooperate with the organizers in addressing the available challenges so the marathon can register more participants.

According to Mghwira the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon attracts around 12,000 runners and the organizers are not able to go beyond this number because of various challenges especially the narrow roads around Moshi town.

“We have already started talks regarding the need to expand most of the roads so that the Marathon can accommodate more runners on the route as at the moment they have to close entries once capacity is reached so as to conform with the IAAF regulations. They also have to ensure that they are able to provide the essential services like water, first aid and that the races also start without participants pushing and stepping on each other,” she said.

On her part, the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Brand Manager, Irene Mutiganzi, said they were proud to sponsor the event for the 19th year in a row as a sign of patriotism and the contribution of the marathon to sports tourism and businesses in Kilimanjaro.

She said they are well prepared for next month’s event and have set aside Sh 25 million in prize money with the top winners in both the male and female category walking home with Sh4 million each and the first Tanzanian male and female in the 42km race will receive a motivational prize of Sh 1.5million each.

She also made a special appeal to participants of the 5km Fun Run to also register on time as the entries are limited and might run out anytime.

The Tigo North Zone Director, Henry Kinabo said this year they look forward to another exciting and entertaining Tigo Kili Half marathon.

“The registration via Tigo Pesa has been well received, thus far we have 3917 runners who have registered in the different categories.” he said.

According to Mr. Kinabo, this is the sixth year they are sponsoring the Tigo Kili Half Marathon and as the custodians of the Half Marathon, they continue to urge runners to register and pay with Tigo Pesa since it is easy and convenient.

In addition to Government efforts to prevent Covid 19 through stringent measures at all ports of entries, the Kilimanjaro Marathon organizers will ensure that all its officials follow the Government guidelines.



