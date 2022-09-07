Lady gofers from Africa compete in Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Lady golfers from 21 countries start their campaign of winning All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) today at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club golf course.

The golfers are from Rwanda, Togo, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Mauritius and the hosts, Tanzania.

Also in the list are Morocco, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Botswana, Malawi, and Egypt.

Each country will field four golfers making a total of 84 according to Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) vice president Anitha Siwale.

Siwale said that all preparation of the event are complete and minister responsible for sports Mohamed Mchengerwa will officiate the competition.

Siwale said among the four golfers, only three will be allowed to compete in the event while one will remain in the reserve list.

Tanzania’s team is under Madina Idd, Angel Eaton and the captain, Hawa Wacheche. Neema Olomi is in reserve list in the 54-hole stroke play event. The golfers are under coaches Geoffrey Leverian and Rajab Idd.

“All preparations are complete and all golfers are ready to show their prowess in the competition. We call golf stakeholders to turn at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club to witness the event while cheering our team,” said Siwale.

This is the first time for Tanzania to host the AACT, which is Africa’s unique women’s golf tournament on which South African golf team are the reigning champions.

South Africa triumphed on a 72-hole total score of 469 in 2018 held in Accra, Ghana while Tanzania came second with 483 score and Kenya finished in the third position with 487 score.

Meanwhile, Tanzania national ladies team captain Hawa Wanyeche said they are optimistic to do the best in the competition.

Wanyeche said they have been trained well and believe to make Tanzanians happy in the event despite the fact that they will be facing strong opposition from other golfers.

“It is not going to be easy due to the other golfers who are here for the competition. They want also to win the title,” she said.



