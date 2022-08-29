Manchester United agree deal for Ajax winger Antony- reports

By AFP More by this Author

London. Manchester United have agreed a fee that could rise to £85 million ($99 million) to sign Ajax's Brazilian winger Antony, reports said Monday.

The Premier League giants have agreed to pay £80.75 million, with a further £4.25 million in add-ons, the BBC, Sky Sports and other British media said ahead of the transfer window closing on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Antony could be the second player to follow United manager Erik ten Hag from the Dutch champions to Old Trafford following the arrival of defender Lisandro Martinez.

Tyrell Malacia, Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have arrived so far this summer and Ten Hag is hoping to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the Portuguese wanting to leave to play Champions League football.

The 37-year-old was on the bench for United's 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday before making a largely anonymous substitute appearance in the second half.

United remain adamant that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not for sale in the second season of his second spell with the club.

Advertisement

"We played with him, so we want him to stay. That is what we want. I hope so," Ten Hag said.

United will attempt to win a third successive Premier League match at Leicester City on Thursday, hours before the transfer window closes at 2200 GMT.