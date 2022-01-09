Mapinduzi Cup final four to clash tomorrow

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The four semi-finalists of the Mapinduzi Cup will clash tomorrow at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

As the defending champions, Young Africans (Yanga), will face Azam FC from 4.15pm, Simba will take on Namungo FC from 8.15pm at the same venue.

Yanga topped group B while Azam FC topped group A and Simba finished at the top in group C while Namungo FC were placed second in group A to make the mainland teams dominate the tournament.

Other teams that featured in the tournament were KMKM, Mlandege, Taifa Jang’ombe, Yosso Boys FC, Meli 4 City FC and Selem View.

Azam FC seek to take revenge on Yanga who won 2-0 in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium last year.

Yanga’s goals were scored by Fiston Mayele and Jesus Moloko in the encounter that the Jangwani street boys dominated.

Advertisement

The match is expected to be the most thrilling one, although Azam FC will miss the services of their three key players, Prince Dube, Never Tigere and Bruce Kangwa who are currently featuring for their Zimbabwean national football team in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Cameroon.

However, the team is expected to enjoy the return of the suspended players, Aggrey Morris and Mudathir Yahya, to the team.

The team will also enjoy the services of their newly signed player, Ibrahim Ajibu, who joined the club from Simba in a mini transfer window.

Yanga will miss the services of their first choice goalkeeper, Djigui Diara, who has joined his Malian national team for the Afcon finals in Cameroon.

However, new goalkeeper Abutwalib Mshery will be between the posts after joining Yanga in a mini transfer window from Mtibwa Sugar.

New faces for Yanga are also expected to feature including Crispin Ngushi who joined the team from Mbeya Kwanza and Dennis Nkane from Biashara United Mara.

Another new player expected to play for Yanga is Salum Abubakar alias Sure Boy who will be the centre of attraction for both teams. Abubakar has joined Yanga from Azam FC for which he played for not less than 14 years.

Abubakar is expected to play against his former club in the tournament for the first time in history.

During the Mainland Premier League match, Abubakar did not play because he was serving an infinite ban due to indiscipline.

The Simba-Namungo FC semi-final match is also expected to be exciting due to the fact that Namungo FC also seek to take revenge on Simba who beat them 1-0 during the Mainland Tanzania Premier League duel.

However, Namungo FC are yet to win over Simba.