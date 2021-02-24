Minister Bashungwa to grace Kili Marathon 2021

A statement issued by the organizers said the Minister has confirmed participation and he will be accompanied by other dignitaries from regional level, Athletics Tanzania, Kilimanjaro Amateur Athletics Association (KAAA) and other stakeholders

Moshi. The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Hon. Innocent Bashungwa is expected to grace this year’s edition of the Kilimanjaro Marathon scheduled for Sunday February 28.

This will be the first time for Hon. Bashungwa to grace the occasion since he was appointed Minister.

This will be the first time for Hon. Bashungwa to grace the occasion since he was appointed Minister.

According to the organizers, preparations are on top gear as they have already distributed race numbers in Dar es Salaam and Arusha.

The exercise is expected to take place in Moshi at Keys Hotel on February 25, February 26 and February 27.

The organizers also noted that registration for 42km and 5km is still on at Keys Hotel in Moshi.

This year’s event is sponsored by Kilimanjaro Premium Lager-42km, Tigo – 21km Half Marathon, Grand Malt-5km, water table sponsors- Unilever Tanzania, Simba Cement, TPC Sugar, Kilimanjaro International Leather Company Limited, Kibo Palace Hotel and official suppliers include Garda World Security, Keys Hotel and CMC Automobile.

In another development, South African artiste popularly known as Kaydee is expected to perform at the Kili Dom at Hugos Bar grounds after the Marathon where participants are expected to attend in numbers.

Local artistes Darasa and G-Nako and the Watengwa group from Moshi are expected to entertain the fans at the Ushirika Stadium after the Marathon.

Kili Marathon is organized by Kilimanjaro Marathon Company and coordinated by Executive Solutions Limited



