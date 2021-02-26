Moshi full of activity as Kili Marathon 2021 participants begin to arrive

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Moshi town is now a beehive of activities as participants of the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon 2021 scheduled for Sunday begin to arrive for the marathon.

According to the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon Race Director, John Bayo, all necessary preparations have been completed ahead of the big day where participants will run in the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager 42km, Tigo 21km Half Marathon and Grand Malt 5 Km Fun Run.

"Towards this race which is expected to take place on February 28, this year, starting and finishing at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU) Stadium, 95 per cent of its preparations have been achieved", he said.

He said the organizing committee had already ensured of enough security during the race after being assured by the Kilimanjaro regional police leadership regarding the matter.

"We have also received assurances from the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) regarding the routes to be used, whereby they have issued special permits to close some of the roads that will be used during the race", he said.

The roads will be closed from 6 am to 11 am during the day of the event.

He named the roads as Sugar road, which leads towards the TPC sugar factory, as well as Kilimanjaro Road, Lema Road, Sokoine Road, Khambaita Road, VETA Road and the Bustani Alley.

He said participants are still collecting their race numbers at Keys hotel and the exercise will end on Saturday ahead of the big event on Sunday. He confirmed that registration for the 42km and 5km is still on but on cash basis but entries for 21km are completely sold out.

He further added that health precautions are still a priority for the organizers of the race which he said is expected to involve runners from within and outside the country and that they have followed all the guidelines provided by the government.

On her part the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Brand Manager, Irene Mutiganzi said they have organized a series of events this weekend as a build up to the Marathon and everything was going on smoothly.