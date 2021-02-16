Ngorongoro Heroes take on Ghana in Afcon encounter

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The head coach of Tanzania’s U-20 soccer team Ngorongoro Heroes, Jamhuri ‘Julio’ Kihwelu, believes his players will post good results in the match against their Ghana counterparts - thus recording a high-flying start in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Mauritania. The match is scheduled to take place at the Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou from 5pm Tanzanian time, and will be officiated by a Tunisian referee, Mehrez Melki. Kihwelu said all the players are in top shape, and they are not awed by Ghana’s history in the competition. Ghana has won the title twice in the past. He said their aims is to make history for Tanzania in the football world. “We are ready for the battle. We respect our opponents; but we need to take Tanzania to a higher level in football. We are out and out to win the match,” said Kihwelu.

The ‘Kihwelu Squad’ has improved after playing several local and international friendly matches ahead of the competition. “I have been observing my players, and have noticed considerable improvement in the team. Besides, we have been getting support from the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) who organised some friendly matches for us - including the one with Uganda’s U-20. The task now remains for the players to show their commitment,” he said. According to the fixture, Tanzania’s U-20 will face Gambia on February 19 - and, three days later, play against Morocco, who won the Afcon title in 1997. Gambia are making a third appearance. Their best finish was in third place in the 2007 championship.

Meanwhile, Cameroon made a winning start in their Total Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, beating the hosts Mauritania 1-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott on Sunday night. Junior Sunday Jang scored the all-important goal for the ‘Young Lions’ of Cameroon who are making their 10th appearance in the Championship.