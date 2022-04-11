Ntibazonkiza inspired after winning NBC award

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans FC’s (Yanga) attacking midfielder Saido Ntibazonkiza says that winning the ‘Player of the Month’ award has motivated him to be more committed in the remaining NBC Premier (Tanzania Mainland) League matches and win the title for Yanga.

Ntibazonkiza won the NBC Premier League’s Player of the Monthfor February. The January award was won by the club’s star striker, Fiston Mayele.

For his part, Yanga’s head coach, Nabi Nasreddine, won the ‘Best Coach award for February, thus making the club dominate in award stakes so far this year.

Simba’s attacking midfielder, Clatous Chama, and his coach Pablo Franco, won the two awards for March. Incidentally, winners of the monthly awards pocket Sh1 million from the league sponsor, NBC Bank.

Ntibazonkiza and Nabi were presented with Sh1 million each by NBC’s Marketing Department officer, David Raymond. “It is a great comfort to win the monthly awards, Ntibazonkiza said, no doubt speaking for the other awardees as well. “In fact, our morale has been bolstered and boosted by winning the awards in just three months. There are still more matches in the months ahead, and we may also win more awards. We are in the race for the league title, and we have to work hard in order to win the remaining matches - and more monthly awards. The Mainland Tanzania Premier League title is our target,” an overjoyed Ntibazonkiza said.

Apart from the players, the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium manager, Nsajigwa Gordon, was also awarded for doing his job well.

The Mainland Premier League will resume on April 30 with the traditional football rivals, Yanga and Simba, clashing at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. If Yanga win the encounter, this will further pave its way to winning the Championship.