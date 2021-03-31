Rwanda to host first Basketball Africa League

By AFP More by this Author

Johannesburg. Rwanda will host the maiden Basketball Africa League (BAL) tournament between May 16 and 30, an official confirmed in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The first edition of the 12-club event was scheduled for last year, but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

GSP (Algeria), Petro Luanda (Angola), FAP (Cameroon), Zamalek (Egypt), GN (Madagascar), Police (Mali), Sale (Morocco), Ferroviario Maputo (Mozambique), Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria), Patriots (Rwanda), Douanes (Senegal) and Monastir (Tunisia) will compete in Kigali.

The tournament will tip off with three four-club groups and each side plays their opponents once. Section winners and runners-up and the best two third-placed teams advance to the quarter-finals.

"We are thrilled that the inaugural season will take place at the world-class Kigali Arena," said BAL president Amadou Fall in a statement.

"Through the BAL, we will provide a platform for elite players from across the continent to showcase their talent and inspire fans of all ages.

"Basketball can be used as an economic growth engine across Africa, and shine a light on the vibrant sporting culture of the continent."

The BAL is being supported by the International Basketball Federation and the USA-based National Basketball Association.