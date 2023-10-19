Simba, Al Ahly face off in AFL opening encounter

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania representative in the African Football League (AFL), Simba today play Al Ahly in the official launch of the inaugural tournament.

The match has been scheduled to start from 6pm and each team target victory in order to start well in the African football governing body (CAF) competition.

Simba head coach Roberto Oliveira alias Robertinho exuded confidence that his team will get the positive results in the encounter.

“In fact, the Msimbazi Street lads need victory despite the fact that it is not going to be an easy game. Our players are aware of that. We had the best training sessions purposely to record the best results so that to easy next round qualifications,” said Robertinho.

He said that all players are top morale ahead of the encounter which is expected to be thrilling one.

This is because Simba have been always dominating Egyptian giants at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. In the past four matches, Simba have managed to win three at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and one in Mwanza’s CCM Kirumba Stadium respectively.

“We are ready for the encounter. We know Al Ahly will come in different approach targeting to revenge against us.

We have prepared to give joyful all Tanzanians,” he said. Simba’s captain, John Bocco assured all Tanzanians that they are going to make new history by overshadowing Al Ahly.

Bocco said him and his fellow players are in high morale and ready to give their best in the encounter.

“We know what Tanzanians need from us. We have prepared for making them happy and not disappoint them. We call all football fans to give moral support ahead of the encounter,” said Bocco.

Al Ahly head coach Marcel Koller said they are expecting to get strong opposition in the match, but they have prepared well. Koller stressed that his players are in top mood to face Simba and record victory.

“Simba have good players, but my men are determined to record a win,” he said. The match would be attended by notable figures including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and France legend Youri Djorkaeff.

Wenger currently serves as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, while Djorkaeff holds the position of Chief Executive Officer of the FIFA Foundation, following his appointment in September 2019.

This dynamic duo will join other FIFA officials and 54 affiliates of Africa's football governing body, CAF, in anticipation of the vibrant opening ceremony set to commence at 4 pm.