Simba, Azam FC join Thamani campaign against women’s abuse

Dar es Salaam. A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Thamani Women Tanzania, has launched its first campaign dubbed "Piga Mpira, Sio Mwanamke," which aims at fighting against women’s violence and child abuse in the country.

The campaign was launched yesterday by Culture, Arts and Sports Deputy minister Hamis Mwinjuma alias Mwana FA in Dar es Salaam, where Thamani teamed up with the Mainland Tanzania Premier League clubs of Simba SC, Azam FC and Singida Fountain Gates FC.

Speaking during the launching ceremony, Thamani Women Tanzania Managing Director Nafue Nyange said they have decided to use football with the aim of quickly conveying their message because the game has a large number of fans.

Nyange explained that football players will record audio and video clips that help fight against women’s violence and child abuse and will be distributed to social networks including radio stations and others.

She said due to the popularity of the players, she hopes that the society will be reached quickly to help stop the abuse.

"The players of the three teams will record video and audio clips that help fight against the humiliation of and cruel acts to women and children.

“To begin with, we have chosen those three teams, and later we will involve other teams," said Nyange.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the leaders of these three teams and stakeholders for supporting us in this crucial campaign for the well-being of our society and we believe we will succeed. The plan ahead is to involve other teams in the campaign,” said Nyange.

For his part, Mwinjuma called on teams featuring in the Mainland Premier League and other leagues to participate in social work, including fighting against women’s violence and child abuse.

According to Mwinjuma, football is the number one sport in the country with the huge number of fans and that if players and leaders participate in campaigns against women’s violence and child abuse, society will change and become positive.

He said that the government supports the Thamani Women Tanzania organization in its important campaign in the country.

"It is time to we supported campaigns of this kind so that society can change as players and leaders are a mirror of society and if we all unite, we will achieve our goals," said Mwinjuma.

For his part, Simba Chief Executive Officer Imani Kajula said at the launch of the campaign that they will use their players and social media to fight against women’s violence and child abuse with all their might.