Simba clash with USGN today

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Simba SC, today face Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale (USGN) of Niger in their group D second match at the Stade Général Seyni Kountche in Niamey, Niger.

The crucial game has been scheduled to start at 7pm Tanzanian time and Simba need victory in order to pave the way for the knockout stage qualification. Besides the tie, RS Berkane of Morocco will be away facing Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast in another group D match scheduled to take place at the Stade de l’Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou in Benin,

In their first match, Simba won 3-1 over Asec Mimosas at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. USGN failed to shine in their first encounter against RS Berkane after being defeated 5-3 at an away venue.

As per the group D log, RS Berkane are at the top with three points and five goals while Simba have the same number of points with three goals.

The encounters means USGN need victory in order to revive their hopes of entering the knockout stage of the tournament.

Simba head coach Pablo Franco said they are expecting to face a strong opposition in the clash, but are targeting victory.

“It is going to be a tough game as USGN are among the tough teams in the competition,” said Pablo.

The Spaniard said the team is ready to fight for the maximum points in the encounter, despite missing some of their key players.

The players are Larry Bwalya and Mzamiru Yasin, both facing family problems, Hassan Dilunga, Kibu Dennis and Chriss Mugalu, who are nursing their injuries.