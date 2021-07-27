Simba consolidate success in Mainland soccer seasons

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Football maestros Simba Sports Club maintained their good record in Tanzanian soccer this season after winning two titles and the Golden Boot.

Simba won the Azam Sports Federation Cup on Sunday following their 1-0 victory against their traditional rivals, Yanga at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma Region.

That title was the second in this football season, as the Msimbazi Street club also won the Mainland Tanzania Vodacom Premier League (VPL) title for the fourth time in a row. Team captain John Bocco was also awarded the Golden Boot as the top goals scorer of the league, boasting 16 goals in all.

In the last season, Simba also won the VPL trophy and the Azam Sports Federation Cup. And its striker, Meddie Kagere, scored a total of 22 goals to emerge the top goals scorer.

This is no doubt a major success for Simba who have dominated in the soccer stakes in recent seasons.

Apart from this season’s VPL edition, Simba also won the Azam title in 2016/2017 following their 2-1 victory against Mbao. They went on to win 2-1 against Namungo FC in the last soccer season. The Club’s Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Gonzalez, said Simba’s successes are the results of good management and investments. Gonzalez said this was also contributed to by commitment of the club’s technical bench and players who showed professionalism in fighting for the club’s success.

“It was also from cooperation from the club’s members, fans and other stakeholders who supported the team from the start to the end of the seasons,” said Gonzalez.

But, she said, the club still needs to go further in making history in Tanzania and in African football. “It is not an easy job to have such success in four consecutive seasons. You need to lay down good strategies, and effectively implement them to achieve so much,” she said.

Simba captain John Bocco commended the players for their fighting spirit in assorted tourneys that brought them success.

“This is the results of fighting hard as a team, with the players following advice from the technical bench. It was not an easy season, but we deserved the success we are now celebrating,” said Bocco.