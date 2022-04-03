Simba face USGN in do or die CAF match today

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Simba SC, today play a must win encounter against Union Sportive de la Gendarmerie Nationale (USGN) of Niger at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The match, which has been programmed to kickoff at 10pm, will be officiated by Angolan match officials namely Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho, who will be the centre referee with assistants Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos, Ivanildo Meirelles de Oliveira Santos and reserve referee Joao Amado Muanda Goma.

The game is very crucial for both teams in order to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Simba target victory in order to join either Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast or RS Berkane of Morocco, who also clash today in Morocco.

Simba are placed third in group D with seven points. RS Berkane have the same number of points, but have the best goal difference compared with Simba.

Asec Mimosas are at the top of the table with nine points followed by RS Berkane and USGN are at the bottom with five points.

Advertisement

Arithmetically, all the four teams in Group D have the chance of qualifying for the knockout stage, but that will depend on their results.

For instance, if RS Berkane win over Asec Mimosas at their home ground and Simba draw or win against USGN, then the Msimbazi Street giants will qualify for the knockout stage.

However, if RS Berkane and Asec Mimosas draw and Simba win, then Tanzania’s flag-bearers will join the Ivorian side in the knockout stage.

But if Simba lose to USGN, then RS Berkane and Asec Mimosas will sail through to the next stage of the tournament. Simba information officer Ahmed Ally said all of his players are in high morale and promised to record victory in the encounter. He said his players are happy with the match kickoff time change and promised to fight hard.

“My players are very happy with the new time and promised that they must win the encounter,” said Ally.

He explained that they have organised special transport for football fans and tight security to ensure their safety when attending the encounter.

“There will be a special route for commuter buses (daladala) to and from the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and fans will also have tight security during and after the match.

“So, we call upon all football fans to attend the encounter as they will be safe,” insisted Ally.