Simba in high spirits ahead of Berkane CAF Cup fixture

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC - Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup - are in high morale ahead of the Sunday encounter against RS Berkane at the Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco.

Simba players are now in Casablanca, Morocco, gearing up for the group D match scheduled to kick off at 10pm Tanzanian time.

A member of the team’s board of directors, Mlamu Ng’ambi, said so far there is no injured player in their squad, making the technical bench have a perfect selection ahead of the duel.

Ng’ambi said despite experiencing the cold climate, the players are determined to record a positive result in the eagerly awaited clash.

“Climate is not favouring us because it is cold and we are coming from a hot region. The technical bench has taken measures as the players are training not less than one and a half hours twice a day. This means the players will be able to endure the challenge throughout the encounter,” said Ng’ambi.

Simba are now at the top of the table with four points from two matches - with an unbeaten run in the Group D matches.

The Msimbazi Street soccer club have, however, conceded only two goals in the tourney. The team won 3-1 over Asec Mimosas and later drew 1-1 against Niger’s Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale (USGN) in Niamey few days ago.

The RS Berkane-Simba match will be decisive ahead of the knockout stage.

RS Berkane are placed in the third position with three points and the victory against Simba will make the Moroccan side go top if Asec Mimosa will not register victory over USGN.

Basically, it is too early to predict which of the two teams will qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.