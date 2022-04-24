Simba knocked out of CAF Confederation Cup

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Simba Sports Club has been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 4-3 on penalties to Orlando Pirates on Sunday night.

Simba started off the shoot out on the wrong footing after Jonas Mkude’s spot kick was save by Pirates goalie, Enock Enonga too missed before Aishi Manula saved one to give the Msimbazi side.

Right from kick off Orlando knew that they needed to at least win by a single goal to force the game to penalties and they did just that on the day.

However, they couldn’t score in the first half despite creating a number of goal scoring opportunities with Peprah and Thembinkosi Lorch in the mix.

The second half was lively with Pirates pushing forward Simba then found themselves a man down after striker Kope Mugalu was given a straight red card for a reckless challenge.

Pitates then got the breakthrough with Peprah finding the back of the net in the 60th minute, much to the delight of Pirates fans out in the stands.

Advertisement

The Buccaneers could have scored more had it not been for the two penalties that were denied even after VAR was put to use for verification.

Pirates also hit the crossbar in the closing stages of the game as they wanted to wrap up the game and book their place in the semi-finals.

In the end, the match had to be decided on penalties. Ofori was the hero as he saved a penalty and scored the winner. and putting Simba under pressure in search of a goal.