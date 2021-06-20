Simba only need 7 points to win premier league

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba will need only six points in their remaining matches to retain the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title for the fourth time in a row.

This is after their 1-0 victory over Polisi Tanzania yesterday at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza Region.

The victory means Simba have managed to collect a total of 70 points in the ongoing league and will have to win only two matches to be declared the league champions.

If Simba manage to collect a total of 76 points, then no team in the league, especially Yanga and Azam FC, will beat them.

Simba’s goal yesterday was scored by Luis Miquissone in the 28th minute following mistakes made by the Polisi Tanzania defenders.

Simba assistant coach Seleman Matola commended his players for the victory, despite a strong opposition they faced from the law enforcers.

“We faced a very strong opposition in the encounter, but my players fought hard throughout the game and managed to emerge victorious.

“We did our best as we target to keep maintaining our winning streak in the league,” said Matola.

He called upon his players not to be content with the victory, saying that they are still facing tough matches in the league.

“We are in a comfortable position in the league standings and we have to maintain that as we are yet to be crowned the title,” said Matola.

Polisi Tanzania head coach Malale Hamsini said they made mistakes that made them fail to record victory in the encounter.

Meanwhile, the league continues today at three venues. Football giants Young Africans (Yanga) host Mwadui FC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium from 7pm.

The other matches will be between Kagera Sugar and Ihefu from 2pm at the Kaitaba Stadium and Biashara Mara United against JKT Tanzania at the Karume Stadium in Musoma. Mwadui FC’s encounter against Yanga is a formality for the Shinyanga based side, who have already been relegated to the First Division League.

Yanga will likely target victory in order to maintain their second position in the league table.

Yanga have 64 points from 30 matches and victory will make them collect a total of 67 points. Azam FC are third with 63 points from 31 matches while Simba are at the top with 70 points from 28 matches.

Yanga are struggling to finish second in order to represent the country in the African Champions League next season.

Two top teams will represent the country in the African continental club championship.