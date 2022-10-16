Simba SC qualify for CAF Champions’ League group stage
Summary
- Reaching the CAF hampions League group phase has guaranteed Simba at least $550,000 (Sh1.26 billion).
Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club on Sunday qualified for the CAF Champions’ League group stage after beating Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto 1- 0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.
The Msimbazi giants who made their work light in Luanda by defeating De Agosto 3-1 scored in the 33rd minute through Moses Phiri.
Simba will participate in the group phase of the premier African football competition having missed out last term from February while Primeiro de Agosto are relegated to the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.
