Simba, Singida FG meet in Mainland Premiership tie

Dar es Salaam. Football giants, Simba today meet Singida Fountain Gate FC in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League match at the Azam Complex from 7.30pm.

The match is crucial for all teams in order to improve their position in the league standing. Simba are third with 39 points from 17 matches and the victory will reduce the point gap with second placed team, Azam FC who have so far collected 44 points from 20 matches. Singida FG are 11th with 21 points from 19 matches.

This is the seventh match for Simba and Singida Fountain Gate in history. Records show that Simba have registered five wins, two in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League, one in last season’s Community Shield in Tanga, where the Msimbazi Street giants won 4-2 on penalties after a barren draw in regulation time at the Mkwakwani Stadium.

Simba won on penalties 3-2 in the Mapinduzi Cup on January 10, 2024. Simba also won 2-0 over Singida FG in the Mapinduzi Cup group stage match played on January 3.

In the 2023 Mainland Tanzania Premier League, Simba won two matches as in the first leg on February 3 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam they won 3-1 and in the return leg they won 2-1 at the Liti Stadium in Singida.

The two teams also recorded a 1-1 draw in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League in the match played on November 9, 2022, at the Liti Stadium, where Singida Fountain Gate FC’s goal was scored by Deus Kaseke before Peter Banda equalized for the Reds.

Singida FG acting head coach Ngawina Ngawina said his players are in good shape ahead of the game, and their goal is to perform at their best against Simba.

"We are aware that it is not going to be a walk in the park. I have the best players, just like Simba, but my men are determined to record a win tomorrow (today),” said Ngawina.

He said they have rectified all the mistakes they made in the previous matches match and believe his players will do their best.

Simba SC assistant coach Seleman Matola said he is confident that his team will shine in the encounter despite facing an uphill task. He said all his players know the importance of the match and are targeting victory.

“It is going to be a very tough game, as we know Singida FG target to take revenge on us. We will have to be very keen throughout the time, as our mission and vision are to eliminate them and book space in the final,” said Matola.







