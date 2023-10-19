The 24-hour countdown for the mouthwatering AFL opener begins

Dar es Salaam. The most eagerly anticipated football competition in Africa is set to kick off in Dar es Salaam, on Friday, October 20, 2023, with a titanic clash between reigning African champions Al Ahly SC and Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

The African Football League (AFL) is a new knockout competition featuring eight of the biggest and most successful clubs on the continent, and the opening match promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

Both Simba and Al Ahly have huge fanatical followings, and the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will surely be packed to the rafters on Friday evening.

The AFL is offering record prize money, with the winners set to receive $4 million (Sh10 billion). The competition is also seen as a way to raise the standard of African football and provide a new platform for the continent's top clubs to showcase their talents.

The other opening weekend fixtures are also mouth-watering affairs, with 16-time Angolan champions Atlético Petróleos de Luanda hosting South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, Democratic Republic of Congo champions TP Mazembe welcoming Tunisian giants Esperance Tunisienne, and Nigerian powerhouses Enyimba FC taking on legendary Moroccan champions Wydad Athletic Club.

The AFL knockout format will see the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final played over two legs, on a home and away basis.

The semi-finals will take place between October 29 and November 1, and the final will be played on November 12 at a venue that is yet to be named.

It is the first time that a pan-African knockout competition has been held, and the level of competition is sure to be extremely high.

The eight teams that have qualified for the AFL are all giants of African football, and they have a combined total of 43 African Champions League titles.

