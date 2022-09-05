Twiga Stars face Botswana in Cosafa Women’s Cup duel

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. After 3-0 victory against Comoros, Tanzania ‘s National women team, Twiga Stars today face Botswana in their second match of Group C in the ongoing Cosafa Women Cup at the Madibaz Stadium in South Africa .

The match has been scheduled to start from 15.30pm (4,30pm) Tanzania’s time and the team head coach Bakari Shime boasted to win it.

Shime said they have been prepared well ahead of the encounter and expecting to be the toughest one due to the fact that each team target silverware. He said that all players are in top morale and nothing they are thinking rather than demolishing Botswana in the encounter.

“We need to respect our opponent despite the fact that we need to take precaution before facing them. Football has changed and you need to be very keen when facing the new teams.We want to write a new chapter by bringing home the COSAFA Women Cup as we did in last year,” said Shime

As per fixture, Tanzania will play their third match against Malawi on September 7 scheduled to start from 4.30pm at the same venues. During the day, Comoros will face Botswana at the Wolfson Stadium in the same time.

The final groups’ stage match for Twiga Stars will take place on September 7 from 15.30pm at the Madibaz Stadium.

Twiga Stars players are in the top morale ahead of the tournament on which group A is comprising teams from defending champions, Mauritius, Mozambique and Angola while Group B teams are Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia and Zambia.