Uefa sanction Atletico Madrid for racism at Man City Champions League clash
Tuesday April 12 2022
Lausanne, Switzerland
Atletico Madrid have been ordered to close part of their stadium and display a huge anti-racism sign at their Champions League return match with Manchester City, Uefa announced on Monday.
European football chiefs said Atletico Madrid fans had shown 'discriminatory behaviour' during the first-leg of their quarter-final at Manchester City.
Spanish sports daily Marca ran a video last week of Atletico fans making a Nazi salute during the game.
UEFA have told Atletico they must close a section of at least 5000 seats and place a '#NoToRacism' banner in the gap.
The Spanish champions lost the opener 1-0 on April 5 and host City in Madrid in the second leg on April 13.