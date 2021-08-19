Veteran sports commentator Kashasha dies at 64

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Veteran sports commentator Alex Kashasha aka Mwalimu Kashasha has died today while undergoing treatment at Kairuki Hospital in Dar es Salaam

Kashasha had been admitted at the facility after suffering from kidney related disease for two weeks and today at 3pm when he breathed his last.

According to family member Silla Jackson funeral arrangements will be communicated later after a family meeting.

“I am close to the family and right we are heading home and once we reach there then we shall announce further arrangements for the funeral,” said Jackson.

Kashasha was employed by the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation and was also a columnist with Mwanaspoti a sport newspaper published by Mwananchi Communications Ltd



