Wenger, Djorkaeff to attend AFL opening tie

Dar es Salaam. Notable figures including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and France legend Youri Djorkaeff, are expected to add excitement to the opening ceremony of the inaugural African Football League (AFL) match between Simba and Al Ahly tomorrow at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Wenger and Djorkaeff are esteemed delegates from the world football governing body (FIFA), who will witness the launch of the first-ever African Football League in Tanzania. FIFA's delegation will be led by its president, Gianni Infantino.

Wenger currently serves as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, while Djorkaeff holds the position of Chief Executive Officer of the FIFA Foundation, following his appointment in September 2019.

This dynamic duo will join other FIFA officials and 54 affiliates of Africa's football governing body, CAF, in anticipation of the vibrant opening ceremony set to commence at 4 pm. CAF's president, Patrice Motsepe, and other secretariat officials will also be in attendance.

Speaking with The Citizen, Tanzania's Director of Sports Development, Ali Mayay, expressed that all preparations for the opening ceremony have been finalized and encouraged football enthusiasts to participate in the historic event.

Youri Djorkaeff

Mayay said that all protocols have been meticulously observed, and he called upon all Tanzanians to exhibit their renowned hospitality before and after the match.

"Five-star hotels in Dar es Salaam have already been booked to accommodate all delegations. We are expecting a historic occasion and urge football stakeholders in the country to purchase tickets and be part of this momentous event," Mayay insisted.

He also expressed pride in Tanzania's unique opportunity to host the opening match of the tournament.

"This is a tremendous honour for our country, and it will be etched in the annals of history. Let us demonstrate our hospitality before and after the opening ceremony," Mayay added. Mayay mentioned that the names of additional prominent figures attending the event would be disclosed later, once official confirmations are received.