What they said after Champions League last 16 ties

Key quotes from the UEFA Champions League last-16 second legs on Tuesday between Barcelona and Napoli, and Arsenal and Porto:

"Obviously it's a great feeling for me personally, first time in the Champions League and for the club to get into the quarter-finals for the first time in so many years."

-- Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya after their win over Porto on penalties.

Related Raya is shootout hero as Arsenal reach Champions League quarters Sports

"We've worked a lot on penalties this year and all the hard work with the goalie coach and the team has paid off.

"A great moment personally and collectively."

-- Raya after saving two spot-kicks in the shoot-out.

"I don't think that people believed me when I said I was certain that my announcement would liberate the players. Now, we've shown that we are competitive in Europe."

-- Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, who will stand down at the end of the season.

"It was an incredible night, (it's been) four years without getting where we belong, where the club deserves to be.

"The fans backed us -- they are very important."

-- Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto after their 3-1 win secured a 4-2 aggregate victory.

"That's four years this club has waited to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League -- this means real joy for the squad, the coach, the injured players, the fans."

-- Barcelona goalscorer Fermin Lopez.