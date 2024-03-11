Who is your next league trophy winner?

Dar es Salaam. Top-flight football leagues are hotting up as clubs across the world are locking horns with their opponents in search of crucial wins to position themselves in better places or close down the gap towards the league trophy.

Behind this challenge, there’s international break where pro-players fly all the way to their national teams for major tournaments – Afcon 2024 -- it can be a good example.

Nonetheless, players suffer from cruciate injuries, suspension, and drop of forms to some players for lacking enough game time – all these dynamics make the league marathon way too long and tiresome.

It is a three-horse race for EPL – Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool with each collecting 64 points. In Bundesliga, its Bayer Leverkusen party gloating over the top with a 10 point gap and not Bayern Munich again. In Serie A, Inter lead by 10 points against Milan and Juventus. PSG takes the charge of the league in Ligue 1 leaving behind his close opponents by 10 points.

In Tanzania Mainland, Yanga, Simba and Azam also are contesting for the league title in a very competitive style this season.

Soccer leagues are for the revelers, however, whose prediction of their competitive journey rest with football punters. Know the difference.

Placing bets on match-days could be a daunting task than predicting a season trophy winner by just looking at their standing points, winning records, quality squad and next opponents.

Want to try your luck on the league that whose top club leads by 10 points against fierce opponents or a really three-horse race like EPL? That’s all on you.





