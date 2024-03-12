Yanga extend Premier League lead after big win

Dar es Salaam. Football giants Young Africans (Yanga) continued their winning streak in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League after winning 5-0 on the evening of March 11, 2024 over Ihefu FC at the Azam Complex.

Yanga’s goals were scored by Pacome Zouzoua, Mudathir Yahya, Stephane Aziz Ki, Augustine Okrah, and Max Nzengeli.

Aside from avenging their previous 2-1 defeat to the Mbeya-based team, Yanga’s victory has widened the point gap against second-placed Azam FC.

The Jangwani Street side have so far amassed 49 points from 18 matches, while Azam FC have garnered 44 points from 20 matches.

The victory also means Yanga have extend the gap to 10 points against their traditional rivals, Simba, who are third with 39 points from 17 matches.

Simba will be in action Tuesday on, March 12, 2024, hosting Singida Fountain Gate FC at the Azam Complex. The encounter will kick off at 8:15 pm.

Ihefu FC are not the first team to be ‘punished’ by Yanga with five goals in the league.

Other teams that have faced the wrath of Yanga by being thrashed with five goals are Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) on August 23, 2023, JKT Tanzania on August 29, 2023, and Simba on November 5, 2023, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Records show that Yanga have the unbeaten run of 13 matches in the ongoing Mainland Premier League.

Arithmetically, Yanga, Azam FC, and Simba are the only teams in the title race.

To retain the title for the third time in a row, Yanga will have to secure victories in 10 out of the remaining 12 matches.

Azam FC and Simba have to stretch their muscles in order to level terms with Yanga at the top seat.

Statistics indicate that bottom-placed Mtibwa Sugar, if they win all of their remaining 11 matches, will end up with 48 points, one less than what Yanga have collected so far.