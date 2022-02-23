Yanga look to stay unbeaten as they face Mtibwa FC test

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Mtibwa Sugar today target to break the unbeaten run of Young Africans (Yanga) in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League match at Turiani’s Manungu Complex in Morogoro Region.

Yanga are at the top of the league standings after collecting 36 points from 14 matches while Mtibwa Sugar are at the bottom with 12 points from 14 matches.

The game is historic in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League because the Jangwani Street giants are going to play at the Manungu Complex after 22 years when they beat Mtibwa 4-2 in 1999.

Records show that the two teams have so far played 23 matches in which Mtibwa Sugar have won only three while Yanga have recorded 14 wins with six games ending in a draw by each team.

Last season Yanga won 1-0 at the Jamhuri Stadium, where Lamine Moro scored for the Jangwani Street side in the 61st minute.

In the second leg Yanga again won 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium thanks to the goal scored in the 73rd minute by Carlos Fernandes alias Carlinhos.

However, the two scorers are no longer with the team’s squad that will involve new faces in today’s encounter that is expected to be tough as each team will be targeting victory.

Mtibwa Sugar are now under new head coach Salum Mayanga, who joined the team from Tanzania Prisons. Mayanga will likely target victory in the tie in order to avoid the relegation zone.

“It is going to be a tough game as we are playing one of the strong teams in the league. However, we have prepared our highly spirited players purposely to win the match and not otherwise,” said Mayanga.

For his part, Yanga head coach Nesreddine Nabi said they are ready for the match and target to maintain their unbeaten run.

“We are targeting victory over a strong team, despite their position in the league standings,” said Nabi.

Yanga will miss the services of various players in the encounter due to injuries.

They are Jesus Moloko, Kibwana Shomari, Salum Abubakari, David Bryson, Crispin Ngushi and Abdallah “Ninja” Shaibu.