Yanga on revenge mission as they host Ihefu FC in Dar

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) will be on a revenge mission today when they host Ihefu FC in the NBC Premier League at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Ihefu are the only team to have defeated Yanga so far this season after beating them 2-1 in Mbarali last October.

The match will kick off at 6pm with both teams seeking to chalk up maximum points to consolidate their positions on the table.

Yanga are placed at the top with 46 points from 17 matches, while Ihefu FC are placed eighth with 23 points from 19 matches.

According to the league log, a victory against Ihefu FC would put the Jangwani Street giants five points ahead of second-placed Azam FC, who have collected 44 points from 20 matches.

This victory would also extend Yanga’s unbeaten streak to 12 consecutive matches and increase their lead by nine points against traditional rivals Simba, who are third with 39 points from 17 matches.

Yanga’s head coach, Miguel Gamondi, said that his players are in good shape to produce good results in the encounter. He said the players’ commitment to the match, promising to fight hard and achieve good results.

“It is one of our important matches in the league. We need to stretch our muscles to win the game,” said Gamondi. He cautioned against underestimating Ihefu FC despite their position in the league, acknowledging them as a strong team.

Yanga will depend on their leading scorer, Stephane Aziz KI, who has scored 11 goals in 17 matches.

Ihefu FC head coach Mecky Mexime expressed seriousness about the encounter, aiming for victory despite facing strong opposition from Yanga.

“My players are ready for the match and have promised to deliver a good result. We are aware that Yanga seek revenge for the 2-1 victory we secured on October 4 last year at the Highland Estate grounds in Mbalali,” said Mexime.

If Ihefu FC defeat Yanga, they will surpass Namungo and Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) in seventh and sixth positions, respectively.