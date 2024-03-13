Yanga, Simba given strategy to eliminate Mamelodi, Al Ahly

Dar es Salaam. The government has said the only way for Tanzania’s envoys in the CAF Champions League, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba, to qualify for the semifinals is to win with a big margin at the home venue.

Yanga will meet Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa on March 29 and Simba will face the defending champions, Al Ahly of Egypt the following day at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking with The Citizen, Tanzania’s Director of Sports Development, Ally Mayay, said most teams that succeeded in entering the CAF Champions League had won at their home venues with a big margin without conceding a goal.

Mayay said records show that Mamelodi Sundowns qualified for the 2016 finals by kicking out Zambian side Zesco after utilizing well their home venue.

He said Mamelodi lost 2-1 away and later won 2-0 at their home ground to make it to the finals. He explained that even in the final, Mamelodi won 3-0 over Zamalek of Egypt at their home ground and later lost 1-0 in Cairo to win the title.

Mayay also said Al Ahly made history for winning the title many times after utilizing well their home venue. He said the team can finish in the second position in the group stage before doing much better in the knockout stage to win the title.

According to Mayay, Al Ahly had no good season in the group stage of the 2022-2023 edition after being placed second behind Mamelodi Sundowns in group B with 10 points.

However, Al Ahly edged out Wydad Club Athletic of Morocco on 2-0 goal aggregates after winning 2-0 at their home venue before forcing an away barren draw.

He said even in the final, Al Ahly won 2-1 at the home venue and later recorded a 1-1 draw against Wydad to win the title.

Yanga and Simba have also been urged to play with determination in their away matches after recording convincing victories at the home ground.

“Yanga managed to use the home ground well by thrashing CR Belouizdad of Algeria 4-0 and Simba won 6-0 over Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana to enter the knockout stage,” said Mayay.

Mayay also said Yanga and Simba have the chance to draw a new record in the competition by eliminating giants.

“Yanga and Simba can use the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) spirit that saw football giants on the continents being edged out and the best loser winning the title.

“It is an open fact that Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly are the most feared teams in the competition, but in football, you may turn the tables. Who believed that Ivory Coast who were placed third in Afcon could win the title, leaving out Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Nigeria and Cameroon who are believed to be African football powerhouses?” he asked.