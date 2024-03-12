Yanga, Simba not worried about Mamelodi, Al Ahly

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s envoys in the CAF Champions League, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba SC, have said they are unfazed by their quarter-final rivals despite admitting facing a strong opposition.

As Yanga will take on Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Simba will host the competition’s defending champions, Al Ahly.

Their first legs have been scheduled for March 29 and 30 before playing their return legs at away venues on April 5 and 6 respectively.

Yanga will be facing Mamelodi Sundowns for the second time in the competition in their history.

In 2001, Yanga were eliminated by Mamelodi Sundowns on 6-5 goal aggregates, whereby in the first leg, Mamelodi Sundowns won 3-2 and in the second leg held at the CCM Kirumba Stadium, the two teams ended in a 3-3 draw.

Simba will be facing Al Ahly for the first time in the competition’s knockout stage.

The two teams faced in the inaugural African Football League (AFL) and Simba were eliminated on the away goal rule. Simba recorded 2-2 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and later scored 1-1 in the return leg.

Yanga president Hersi Saidi said they will take the match seriously against Mamelodi Sundowns and make history not only for qualifying for the semifinals, but also for eliminating the strongest team on the continent.

“We are ready to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the competition. It will not be an easy match as we know how strong the team are. Our players and technical bench staff have started focusing on the match, so it will be one of the historic games to happen in the country,” he said.

Yanga head coach Miguel Gamondi said despite massive investment in players’ recruitment made by Mamelodi Sundowns, the match will be 11 against 11 players.

“Once you qualify for this stage, do not expect to face easy opponents. So, Mamelodi Sundowns are the type of opponents with whom we have no choice, but to meet” said Gamondi.

Meanwhile, Simba chairman Murtaza Mangungu said they are going to draw new history against Al Alhly by eliminating them from the competition.

Mangungu admitted that Al Ahly are tough, but said this time around they (Simba) will be different after learning from the past mistakes.

“They eliminated us from the AFL, but now we are going to prove our worth by kicking them out of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals,” boasted Mangungu.

Former Simba player Mussa Hassan ‘Mgosi’ said it is time for Simba to end Al Ahly’s dominance in the CAf Champions League by eliminating them.