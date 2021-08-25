Yanga unveil new kits for 2021-2022 season

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have unveiled new kits to be used in Tanzania Premier League, Azam Federation Cup and the CAF Champions League competitions.

Apart from home and away kits, the club also introduced an alternative kit for the ahead of the international competition as well as upcountry matches in the Mainland Premier League.

The kits have been designed by famous designer in the country, Sheria Ngowi in the launching ceremony hosted by the new club’s spokesman, Haji Manara who joined from their rival, Simba.

Speaking during the launching ceremony, Yanga’s partner GSM's investment director Hersi Said, said they have produced the quality kits and called the club members and fans to buy the new outfit.

He said that there will be also other equipment’s that will be on sale at the club. “We have many products like scuffs, casual wears and many others. All these have been designed for the benefit of the club,” he said.

It is with pride and excitement that the GSM Group has partnered with Yanga to design, manufacture, and deliver the 2021/2022 kit to the club,” ” said Hersi who is also the club’s competitions committee vice Chairman.

Yanga’s acting secretary-general, Haji Mfikirwa thanked GSM for the unveiling the quality kits and called the club followers and members to buy.

“These are our brands that and once you buy, you will be contributing for your club income,” said Mfikirwa.