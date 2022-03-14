Stakeholders advise women on breaking the gender bias

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Financial and economic stakeholders over the weekend challenged women that breaking gender bias could start with them before getting backup from others.

For all the progress that has been made, women remain under-represented at decision-making tables despite compelling evidence that gender diversity improves the quality of decisions being made.

But those who were speaking during the meeting organised by Citibank women said women should show competency if they were to beat gender bias and change things to better in their workplace.

“The changes will start with you. Opportunities are everywhere and it is for you to define an individual development plan,” Citibank Chief Executive Officer Geofrey Mchangila said.

Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSDT) ex-executive director Irene Mlola seemed to have been reading from the same script, urging women to be proactive in taking opportunities that come their way and perform well. “Be very focused on what you want to do. Devise strategies and be very international and positive,” she urged.

“So, if you’re a woman who sometimes holds back from putting yourself ‘out there’ for fear of what might happen if you do, this is time for you to cultivate a culture of conquering fears.”

She was of the view that women should try to reflect the biases and how to deal with them when they happen.

The Citibank Tanzania Board Director, Dr Natu Mwamba, suggested that women should portray their confidence even if they are working in the middle of men.

Noting that there was time they could face tough times, she was of the suggestion that they would have to endure and remain focused.

“As long as you remain focused, as long as you believe in yourself, you will make it,” she exuded her optimism.

Chief Executive Officer Roundtable (CEOrt) executive director Santina Benson said some studies have shown that having a female CEO leads to a five per cent increase in an organisation’s market value.

“We as CEOrt are keen on leveraging our leadership influence to advance gender equality by supporting female empowerment, women in leadership and the positive visibility of all women,” said Ms Benson.

The CEOrt chairman, Mr Sanjay Rughani, said female representation in the organisation’s membership has undergone tremendous growth over the last three years, with an 86 percent increase to female leaders within the CEOrt.

Comprehensive Community-Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT) chief executive officer Brenda Msangi emphasised the importance of female leaders sharing their stories as an avenue of mentoring, coaching and leading young women.

“To break the bias, we need to have policies in place that will foster diversity for future generations,” she recommended during the CEOrt meeting last week.



