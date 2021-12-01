Stakeholders call for support for men who suffer GBV

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Babati. Stakeholders have called for urgent interventions to support men who suffer Gender Based violence (GBV) in silence, to enable them open up in a society that recognises women and children as the weaker sex.

This was said during the commemoration of 16 days of activism against gender based violence (GBV) in Manyara Region.

Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) in collaboration with faith partners commemorated the event under the theme: Ewe Mwananchi Komesha Ukatili wa Kijinsia Sasa”.

The event aimed to generate public knowledge, provision of legal aid and referrals to GBV survivals, raise awareness on early and forced marriage for teenage girls, FGM and access to sexual reproductive health as a right and service.

Representing the RPC Manyara, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Yahaya Athumani said currently it’s not only women and children who suffer GBV, but also men.

"We have been receiving complaints through the police and gender desks that men also suffer violence in homes something that calls for an intervention to support them," he said.

He said GBV affects social and national development, therefore, calling for collective effort to end the problem.

Meanwhile, NCA Country Director, Pauline Parhiala said in Tanzania, there are many reasons to speak about gender-based violence.

It continues to be a reality in the lives of women, girls, boys and men and particularly in the lives of people with disabilities.

She said 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence is a global campaign.

"It is turning 30 years this year, as the campaign started in 1991. This year’s theme is “Orange the World: End violence against women now," she said.

She said the campaign is to build awareness to lead to accountability and to address the continuing impunity to gender-based violence.

The campaign usually starts on 25 November on the Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women, runs all the way through 1 December (The World Aids Day) and ends on the 10th of December, the Human Rights Day.

According to her, there are several impacts of violence to the individual, but also community because violence is an infringement of human right, it is criminal, but also morally wrong.

"For an individual the violence can lead to emotional trauma, physical injuries, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, interruption of growth and development, problems to sexual health, reproductive abilities, unwanted pregnancies, even death," she said.

Noting that violence against women and children go universally underreported and such violence undermines individuals’ confidence, can create physical disability, stigma and shame.

She said the victims of violence are often led believe that it is their fault, even though it is everybody who should play role in bringing end to this and remove any stigma and shame.

She noted there are also numerous community level impacts. The violence tears apart the whole fabric of community, which is built on trust.

Violence breaks the trust and dismantles families and communities. There are also significant financial cost and economic impact.

She said violence results from gender norms and social and economic inequalities and privileges. While there is a growing recognition that this needs to be addressed, these violations continue and need to be addressed.

"Today, we are calling for social transformation. This means process of change in our relationships, norms, values and hierarchies. This happens over time but needs to start from somewhere," she said

Transformation requires that individuals alter what they think is socially acceptable behaviour.

This change, which can lead to wider social transformation, needs to start with me and you, at the level of everyone. Nobody can achieve social transformation alone. But everyone needs to start it from themselves. It starts with me. ‘’

On her part, Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children (MoHCDEC), development officer, Regina Mollel on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, department of social development Dr John Jungu said Manyara has the highest records of GBV.

"There is need for collective action from the society, government, religious leaders and other stakeholders to end the violence," she said