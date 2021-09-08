Stakeholders laud Huawei's ICT competition

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Industry leaders from Academia and ICT ecosystem have praised Huawei's ICT Competition as a step in the right direction and a prerequisite for equipping the youth to be professionals while remaining globally competitive.

An educationist and the dean of the faculty of computing, information systems and mathematics at the Institute of Finance Management, Dr. Faraja Igira has described the Huawei ICT Competition in which students from her institute are expected to participate as a ‘well structured professional competition that prepares students adequately in a competitive job market.’

"The way the competition is designed and conducted is very practical and students will be engaged in a lot of hands-on training, something most students at the faculty have given positive feedback on," she said.

Dr. Igira went on to mention how the Huawei ICT competition creates an easy pathway for students to enter the job market.

According to her, the program is fast becoming the most popular ICT program in the country due to word-of-mouth recommendations from students and graduates who currently have opportunities working at various leading companies in the ICT industry in the country as a result of their participation in the competition.

Speaking on the Huawei ICT Competition 2021 Roadshow at the Institute of Finance Management, Dr. Igira marveled at how the program will engage students especially during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic when the situation has changed.

"The fact that the competition is done online has made things easier for the participants in this time where crowded physical gatherings are not recommended," she said.

On the other hand, Dr. Dossa Massa, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Mathematics pinpointed that the competition will enable students to learn about new technologies and have a chance to showcase their skills to the outside which will help them in grabbing career opportunities.

Huawei ICT Competition is among the best world’s ICT Competition that involves higher learning students around the globe. In Tanzania, Huawei ICT Competition was introduced in 2018 and since then more than 5000 students have benefited from the program. In this year the competition is already open and students are highly encouraged to participate.

It is expected that more than 2500 students from over 20 Higher Learning institutions in the country will participate in this year’s Huawei ICT Competition.