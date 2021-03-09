Standard Chartered Bank’s top management comprises women, says Rughani

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A third of Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania's top management team comprises women, as the bank views diversity, inclusion and respect to all colleagues’ critical aspect to its future success.

According to the bank's CEO Sanjay Rughani, they have pledged to help make the industry one where women want to work by signing the women in finance charter to ensure that women occupy 30 per cent of its top four levels of senior roles.

International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) has been partnering with Standard Chartered Bank under its ‘Finance2Equal’ financial services sector partnership program to increase women’s participation as leaders, employees, customers and entrepreneurs since April, 2019.

Some of the women in the top management at Standard Chartered Bank, from Left to Right- Marieta Mtawa, Siana Ndesaulwa and Aristreda Makoi. Photo | Courtesy

“Gender equality is taken as a critical factor that will further the bank’s success, and the Bank’s management is committed to empowering women in the workplace,” said Mr Rughani in a press statement availed to The Citizen.

The bank has a number of policies, commitments, interventions and initiatives that support women.

Advertisement

According to Mr Rughani, the bank has put emphasis on supporting childcare as a key barrier to women’s participation.

“To this end, the bank offers global flexible working practices especially for returnee mothers and increased benefits for new parents,” he said.

Adding: “In Tanzania, the bank has one of the best Parenting policies that grant new mothers a fully paid maternity leave of five months, compared to the market practice of three months’ maternity leave,”

New fathers are also granted a two-week paternity leave compared to a market practice of three days.

Other initiatives include the Women’s Network that provides an international platform to inspire and encourage women working at the bank to contribute and share best practices.

“Following its conscious efforts in its diversity and inclusion agenda, Standard Chartered Bank has been recognised as a diversity leader in the Financial Times’ list of European 2021 leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion, ranking in the top 20 among banks and financial services,” noted Mr Rughani.