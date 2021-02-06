State debt in national social security funds cause debate

By Habel Chidawali More by this Author

Dodoma. State’s outstanding debts owed to the national social security funds yesterday sparked a heated debate in Parliament, before the government made a clarification that it has started servicing the debts.

Special Seats MP Agnes Kaiza (Chadema) raised the argument about the government being heavily indebted to the national social security funds, saying that the debt was both harming and denting the capacity of the institutions to effectively fulfil their responsibilities.

Ms Kaiza faulted that there had been a long silence that caused doubts about the servicing of the debts that resulted from workers’ contributions to the funds.

This issue that the government was using money of the national social security funds emerged for the first time in the 10th Parliament under the previous administration when Opposition claimed that the money was borrowed and spent on projects that were not the national priority.

Making a contribution yesterday, Ms Kaiza said the funds were now almost bankrupt to the extent of failing to pay terminal benefits to retirees, who served the country, but their rights were not forthcoming in time.

She said the non-payment of the terminal benefits had made the retirees face life hardships to the extent of regretting that they ever joined with the social security funds, asking the government to quickly end the problem.

Advertisement

She said the non-payment to contractors, who carried out development projects in the country, resulted from lack of funds in these organisations.

“Not only retirees, but also contractors are not paid in constituencies they carry out projects as we can hear each passing MPs raising their voices in Parliament complaining about that due to internal debts,” said Ms Kaiza.

However, the minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour and the Disabled), Ms Jenister Mhagama, stood up citing section 70 and made a clarifications to the House while admitting that the government was still indebted, but would continue servicing its debts step by step.

Ms Mhagama said so far the government had already paid Sh1.2 trillion to PSSSF and continued to verify its other debts before starting to clear them.

However, Ms Mhagama failed to mention the size of the debt the government owes to the national social security funds, but insisted that the retirees had started receiving their terminal benefits.

She pledged to give the correct information to MPs about the debt repayments and the debt the government owes to the national social security funds.

“Let the MP be informed that, as I said in a committee when I was with experts, we have already paid Sh1.2 trillion to PSSSF, and we are still working on other debts, making verifications first,” said Mhagama.