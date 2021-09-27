Steel factory fire injures 40, seven in critical condition

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mwanza. At least 40 employees of a steel factory in Mwanza were injured on Friday afternoon following a fire accident.

The Mwanza regional police commander Ramadhan Ng'anzi,, said the 40 employees of Nyakato Steel Mill factory in the Mwanza city got injured after a metal exploded throwing galvanised steel into all directions.

Ng'anzi said police in collaboration with members of the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force arrived at the factory to supervise rescue operations.

The police official said the injured workers were rushed to the Sekou Toure regional referral Hospital for treatment, adding that some of the victims were in serious condition.

He said the police have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the explosion.

Diana Anatory, a medical doctor at the Sekou Toure regional referral hospital, said seven of the 40 injured workers were in critical condition.

She said there were those who complained of respiratory problems as well as physical injuries and that seven patients were in critical condition and three of them required radiation care.

The 33 were discharged after whereas the 7 were put under special care.

Mwanza Regional Fire and Rescue Commander Ambwene Mwakibete said the investigation was still ongoing and they were working together to identify the source of the explosion.

He urged all factory owners to take precautions for their employees by making sure they wear safety gear to protect themselves from the effects of fire.