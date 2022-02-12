Strategies to end digital divided in education sector

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Inequalities exposed in the education sector in March 2020, when schools were ordered to close in efforts to stem the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic Covid-19 have forced the government to come up with a solution.

The government is now keen to ensure that all children have equal access to education regardless of their background and location, says Prof Adolf Mkenda, the Minister for Education, Science and Technology.

He notes that tackling inequalities in access to education is at the heart of bringing about development of the people - whereby this can be achieved through use of technological advances.

School closure in March 2020 due to Covid-19 had learning abruptly shifting to virtual through television, radio and Internet. However, hundreds of thousands of rural learners were left behind as they did not have the means to access modern learning systems.

Indeed, the pandemic exposed a deep digital divide in the country. This, however, may have been a blessing in disguise, as it presented opportunities to integrate technology into the education system.

Now, the government has intensified its efforts in the areas of Science and Technology to enable Tanzanians to take up technological change, including the development of education curricula, guidelines and policies for the use of ICT and new technologies.

“The distribution of education opportunities throughout the country must now be fair and equitable for all children regardless of their geographical location,” Prof Mkenda says.

He insists that a child does not have to miss out on good opportunities because he was born in one district while another in another district gets the best opportunities when all these children are Tanzanians as was the case in 2020.

As a result, the head of education docket discloses that the government continues to build the capacity of primary, secondary and college teachers on the use of ICT as a teaching and learning tool.

He says that the ICT education policy of 2007 highlights the importance of ICT in improving access, equity and the significance of education as well as how knowledge in ICT is the basis of development in the community.

Speaking at the launch of the ICT project for government secondary schools at Mawenzi Secondary School in Moshi on Tuesday, Prof Mkenda also noted that, until 2021, more than 1,693 teachers had been trained - 350 of them being with special needs.

He stresses that the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Programme (Sequip) will enable the development of a Secondary Education ICT Strategy that will benefit all groups including teachers and students with special needs in 1,500 schools, as well as the preparation of modules and guidelines for teaching ICT.

The government says it also plans to integrate all 35 teacher training colleges in the country into the National ICT Broadband Backbone to keep pace with ongoing technological changes.

Prof Mkenda says so far the government has connected four teacher training colleges with the national ICT broadband whereby, in 2021/22, another 15 colleges will be connected to the Internet. “In addition to this, we have already distributed 1,233 computers to all government teacher training colleges (TTCs) to enable teachers to gain the required knowledge about ICT,” Prof Mkenda revealed.

He says the government’s goal is to ensure that every teacher who graduates from the TTCs is conversant with ICT skills - and uses the knowledge to teach students.





Telecom firms, NGOs join hands

While the government strives to ensure that every Tanzanian child has access to quality education at all times and effectively through the latest technology, some telecommunications companies and non-governmental organisations have been at the forefront of this.

For instance, Prof Mkenda on Tuesday launched the ICT Project for government Secondary Schools in Moshi run by the African Child Projects in partnership with Vodacom Tanzania.

On this, the minister said it would facilitate training on ICT modules for 4,000 teachers from 2,000 secondary schools nationwide.

“It is encouraging to see that various stakeholders are joining hands to try to provide the much needed support in the education sector,” says the minister.

Vodacom Tanzania Foundation, on behalf of Vodacom Tanzania Plc, has been partnering with the government to enhance learning in a modern way.

The company has entered into an agreement with African Child Projects (ACP) to connect 50 schools across the country to the Internet as well as provide them with digital learning materials, including computers.

The agreement aims to connect those schools in 10 regions in a pilot project and to demonstrate a national sustainable way of integrating digital schools.

The project is designed to contribute to efforts to identify schools in need as well as to connect those schools to the Internet to find solutions for the needy in an environment where resources are limited.

According to them, the schools are being provided with a reliable school server providing students a digital education platform, as well as connection to “Internet Lite”.

“The success of this pilot programme, together with the experiences from school connectivity, will create the proof of concept that connectivity of schools is affordable, and demonstrate the importance of the Internet in advancing the education system in Tanzania,” says Catherine Kimambo, who is African Child Projects’ director.

She says, Covid-19 had addressed the need for digital inclusion and accelerated the digital uptake in a way that was not expected.

“The digital divide has rather increased, as those having broadband connectivity could follow remotely education-related programmes, while those without it were left behind,” she explains.

“This dire disadvantage has been enhanced due to lack of connectivity. As such, the digital divide has become even more alarming,” Ms Kimambo stressed.

She also said that the project will reach 43,291 students in 50 schools and provide training for 100 ICT teachers with the goal to help increase performance by five percent per annum.

“We will provide 186 computers and 246 tablets from the Vodacom Tanzania Foundation and the digital skills that will be provided by students from the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT),” says Ms Kimambo.

According to her, the regions that will benefit from the project are Kilimanjaro, Kigoma, Katavi, Tabora, Morogoro, Tanga, Mara, Ruvuma, Njombe and Iringa.

Vodacom Tanzania CEO Sitholizwe Mdlalose said they joined the project with the aim of ensuring access to quality education and increasing educational opportunities for all.

He noted that Vodacom has been supporting various areas of the education sector, including providing Internet services to schools, as well as teaching and learning materials including computers and the presence of the e-Fahamu learning system.

A source from Tigo Tanzania - another local telco - revealed that the company has been playing an active role in the field since 2015. By August 2020, it had provided free Internet access to over 64,000 students across Tanzania.





Why it’s achievable

Despite Tanzania graduating to a lower-middle-income status in 2019, much more needs to be done to alleviate the continuing poverty by ensuring inclusion and equity in education, experts say. In this regard, the government has continued to improve the requisite infrastructure to support and facilitate the use of ICT in learning with the aim of maintaining quality education for all.

For instance, fourteen years since its establishment, the Rural Energy Agency (REA) had enabled access to electricity to 69.6 percent of rural mainland Tanzania by 2020.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the achievement exceeds the 50 percent target that the government agency had planned.

“With such initiatives, government educational institutions in remote areas will access electricity, thus providing more opportunities for the use of ICT for teaching and learning,” says Dr Thomas Jabir, an education consultant based in Dar es Salaam.

However, Mr Jabir calls upon other stakeholders - including universities, banks and other civil society organizations - to support the government’s efforts at achieving set the goals apace.

“We have seen how rural children suffer and we are aware of the government’s commitment to ensuring quality education for all. It is, therefore, important that other stakeholders join in and support these initiatives,” he appealed.