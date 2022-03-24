Stray buffalo kills three people in Mtwara

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mtwara. Three people from different villages in Mtwara region have been killed by a buffalo which strayed into human settlement.

Mtwara Regional Acting Police Commander, Nicodemus Katembo today confirmed the incident that occurred on March 20.

Katembo named the deceased as Rashid Bakari 40, a resident of Kitunguli Village, Salum Yusuf 46, and Said Musa 45, residents of Mahurunga Village.

He said they were attacked by a buffalo who suddenly arrived in the village from the bushes.

The stray buffalo was later killed by the police.

After the investigations were completed the deceased’s bodies were handed over to relatives for burial.

In addition, Katembo urged citizens to report to the responsible authorities whenever they see dangerous animals in human settlements.